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Sebastian Stan and Girlfriend Annabelle Wallis Welcome First Baby Together

Sebastian Stan & Annabelle Wallis Welcome First Baby Together!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Sebastian Stan and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis have officially welcomed their first baby together!!!

Sources with direct knowledge tell us the couple has officially become a family of three, and we're told the newborn arrived last month.

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We broke the story that the two actors -- who have been together for about four years -- have been gearing up to welcome a baby, though details like the due date and gender of the child were under wraps at the time.

The timing comes during a particularly busy stretch for both stars ... Sebastian has a packed year ahead with the upcoming release of his film “Fjord” ... along with the highly anticipated Marvel installment “Avengers: Doomsday.”

Annabelle Wallis Sebastian Stan Together
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Annabelle has a couple of big projects on the horizon as well. She stars alongside Jason Statham in the action film “Mutiny” -- slated to hit theaters in August -- and she’s also set to appear in Netflix’s “Unabomb,” a project about the UnabomberTed Kaczynski.

We've reached out to reps for Sebastian and Annabelle for comment ... so far, no word back.

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