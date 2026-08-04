Pokémon Sued After Former Employee Allegedly Set Up Cameras in Company Bathroom

Former Exec Tried to Catch 'Em All On Hidden Bathroom Camera?!?

Pokémon is being sued in a class-action lawsuit after a former engineering director allegedly tried to get a "Peek-achu" at women and children while they were undressing in the bathroom.

A woman -- who filed the lawsuit as Jane Doe -- is accusing The Pokémon Co. International Inc. of failing to protect employees and visitors at the company's Bellevue, Washington, office from former director of engineering, Ben Tsai.

Tsai was arrested last month and charged with first-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, first-degree possession of those depictions, first-degree voyeurism, and second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Cops say they found hundreds of videos from the bathroom at Pokémon's office as well as recordings allegedly taken in a local Starbucks restroom and videos taken from inside the bathroom in Tsai's own home.

Jane Doe -- who says she worked for the company for five years -- seeks to represent people who used the company's bathroom between 2017 and July 25, 2026.

The lawsuit alleges Pokémon failed to adequately supervise Tsai or address the signs of his alleged illicit behavior.

Bradley G. Barshis -- the lawyer representing Tsai in the criminal case -- told Law360 Monday that Tsai "has entered and will enter pleas of not guilty to all charges, meaning he is presumed innocent throughout these cases, and unless things should change, we have no further comment."