Jonathan Majors' Movie Comeback 'Run Hide Fight: Infidels' Drops New Trailer
Jonathan Majors Islamic Terrorists Flick Drops Trailer ... And It's Bonkers
Jonathan Majors' new controversial movie about Islamic terrorists taking over a pro-Palestinian encampment on a college campus just dropped a trailer -- and it's freaking bananas!
Watch for yourself ... because the trailer for "Run Hide Fight: Infidels" is so over-the-top with what could be perceived as stereotypes, xenophobia, and Islamophobia -- mixed with plenty of action -- it's stunning.
The film from Ben Shapiro's "Daily Wire" is supposed to be Jonathan's big comeback vehicle after he was ousted from Hollywood following his criminal conviction -- but this could be a tough sell.
The film was already under fire when it was announced, with critics saying it sounded like it was going to be chock-full of outdated tropes and racism -- and it's hard to argue those concerns from this trailer.
Majors plays the hero ... who is seemingly going to single-handedly save the college campus as Islamic terrorists are hellbent on making the American infidels pay.
The release date on the Daily Wire platform is September 16.