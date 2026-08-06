Jonathan Majors' Movie Comeback 'Run Hide Fight: Infidels' Drops New Trailer

Jonathan Majors' new controversial movie about Islamic terrorists taking over a pro-Palestinian encampment on a college campus just dropped a trailer -- and it's freaking bananas!

Watch for yourself ... because the trailer for "Run Hide Fight: Infidels" is so over-the-top with what could be perceived as stereotypes, xenophobia, and Islamophobia -- mixed with plenty of action -- it's stunning.

The film from Ben Shapiro's "Daily Wire" is supposed to be Jonathan's big comeback vehicle after he was ousted from Hollywood following his criminal conviction -- but this could be a tough sell.

The film was already under fire when it was announced, with critics saying it sounded like it was going to be chock-full of outdated tropes and racism -- and it's hard to argue those concerns from this trailer.

Majors plays the hero ... who is seemingly going to single-handedly save the college campus as Islamic terrorists are hellbent on making the American infidels pay.