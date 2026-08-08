Morrissey Cancels Entire Las Vegas Residency One Week Before First Show

Morrissey's latest Vegas gamble is a bust ... the singer has pulled the plug on his entire four-show Sin City residency just days before he was supposed to hit the stage.

Ticket holders were informed Friday that Morrissey's run at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas was canceled due to "unforeseen logistical challenges," according to a Rolling Stone report.

The former Smiths frontman had been scheduled to perform August 14, 15, 18 and 19.

The shows have disappeared from Wynn's entertainment calendar, while Ticketmaster now lists the events as canceled. So far, Morrissey's official website hasn't offered any more explanation for what exactly went wrong.

Of course, Morrissey has had his share of canceled gigs ... including a March show in Valencia, Spain, which he said was rendered impossible after noisy festivalgoers outside his hotel kept him from sleeping.

At the time, Morrissey's website said the sleepless night left him in a "catatonic state" ... and Morrissey called his hotel experience "indescribable hell," claiming it would take him a year to recover.