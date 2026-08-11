RAYE & Michael B. Jordan Working on Project Together, Relationship Strictly Business

RAYE and Michael B. Jordan may have sparked romance rumors during their recent theme park outing ... but there's actually more business than pleasure at play ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... RAYE is working on the soundtrack for a movie project Michael is involved with, which brought the singer and actor together for some time away from the studio.

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The revelation comes after the pair were spotted getting cozy at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Their appearance quickly sparked speculation online that the two could be Hollywood’s newest couple.

However, our sources say RAYE and Michael are just friends and have never been on a date. We're also told there has never been anything romantic between them ... despite the pair's close appearance at the amusement park.

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RAYE has become one of the most celebrated voices in music in recent years, with her hit song "Where's My Husband" paving her way to stardom ... while Michael continues to expand his work behind the camera as well as in front of it. Now, the two appear to be combining their talents.