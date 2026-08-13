Shay Mitchell's BÉIS Acquired by Samsonite in $210 Million Deal

Shay Mitchell is cashing in big on her booming travel brand BÉIS ... with Samsonite striking a deal to acquire the company in a transaction valued at about $210 million.

Samsonite announced Thursday it will acquire 85% of BÉIS for $178.5 million, while Shay will retain a 15% stake in the company.

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The "Pretty Little Liars" alum founded BÉIS in 2018, and the luggage and lifestyle brand has exploded in popularity since then, generating approximately $210 million in 2025 net sales in 2025.

Shay isn't packing her bags and leaving the company, either. She'll remain heavily involved following the sale as BÉIS' Founder and Head of Creative and Design, continuing to oversee the brand's creative and product vision.

Shay says the deal is a "dream come true," adding Samsonite will allow BÉIS to grow in ways it couldn't have done on its own.

BÉIS will continue as a standalone brand under Samsonite's umbrella, with its current CEO Adeela Hussain Johnson and management team remaining in place.

Beach House Group, which helped launch BÉIS and currently owns 70% of the company, is selling its entire stake in the transaction.