Celebrity Couples Turning Up The Heat This Summer!

Who needs a heat wave when you've got so many sexy celeb couples this summer?! Hollywood's hottest love birds have been getting steamy in the sun.

Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell have us saying "A-A, E-E, oh my God" ... while Alessandra Ambrosio turns up the temp, getting handsy with Buck Palmer.

And how could we possibly ignore Iris Kendall and TJ Palma getting scalding hot in the (outdoor) shower?!