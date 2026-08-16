Lexington Park Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 4 Injured as Officials Promise Support

Play video content Video: Lexington Park Shooting Leaves One Dead, Four Injured as Officials Pledge Support Fox 56

A shooting at a downtown Lexington park left one person dead and four others injured Saturday evening ... prompting an outpouring of grief from Kentucky leaders and a renewed push for community support.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said five people were shot at Charles Young Park, including a 4-year-old child and a 14-year-old. Two adults suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, while another victim later died at a hospital.

🚨 SHOOTING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY



Officials say 1 person is dead and 5 others were injured following a shooting at Charles Young Park in Lexington.



More details are expected as authorities investigate. pic.twitter.com/A8fwjI7EyA @MOSSADil

Police responded to the area around Midland Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday. Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public, but the investigation remains active.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said Sunday that she was praying for the victims and their families and pledged that the city would use its ONE Lexington initiative to organize a trauma-support event for people affected by the shooting ... adding "Our community is coming together to pray for those who were wounded yesterday."

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Gorton said officials are "more determined than ever to protect our young people." U.S. Rep. Andy Barr also offered his condolences, saying his heart was with the victims, their families and everyone affected by the shooting.

Devine Carama, director of ONE Lexington, called the shooting "unacceptable" and said his organization plans to create a space where those affected can receive mental-health support and other resources.

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Chief Weathers also urged anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact police. He made a broader appeal to residents who might know someone considering using a weapon, asking them to alert authorities before another incident occurs.