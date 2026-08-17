Draya Michele Oozes Sex Appeal On Vacation in Thailand

Wouldn't You Like To Un-Thai This

Here's Draya Michele absolutely oozing sex appeal over in Asia ... and her trip to Thailand has us all hot and bothered.

The famous hottie made sure to snap a bunch of Thai thirst traps ... showing off her toned stomach, legs, tattoos, and big boobs.

It looks like Draya spent the whole trip in a skimpy swimsuit ... and we're not mad at that!!!