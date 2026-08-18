'Impractical Jokers' Mop Outside of Empire State Building in Biggest Stunt Yet
'Impractical Jokers' That's the Way the Mop Flops... 1,250 ft in The Air!!!
Published
TMZ.com/Instagram/@salvulcano
The stars of "Impractical Jokers" just gave the Empire State Building a shine ... and it's as freaking scary as it is ballsy!
Check out the clip exclusive to TMZ ... James “Murr” Murray lost a challenge ... so Sal Vulcano and Brian “Q” Quinn hoisted him 100 stories up -- dressed as a human mop -- because, ya know, NYC is dirty.
The clip is thrilling ... but that's it for now because the full segment's for the next season -- set to air next year.
One thing's for sure ... these Jokers have some brass cojones!
Stay safe ... and clean when you're done!