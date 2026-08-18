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'Impractical Jokers' Mop Outside of Empire State Building in Biggest Stunt Yet

'Impractical Jokers' That's the Way the Mop Flops... 1,250 ft in The Air!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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MURR OVER THE EDGE
Video: 'Impractical Jokers' Mop Outside Empire State Building for Their Biggest Stunt Yet
TMZ.com/Instagram/@salvulcano

The stars of "Impractical Jokers" just gave the Empire State Building a shine ... and it's as freaking scary as it is ballsy!

Check out the clip exclusive to TMZ ... James “Murr” Murray lost a challenge ... so Sal Vulcano and Brian “Q” Quinn hoisted him 100 stories up -- dressed as a human mop -- because, ya know, NYC is dirty.

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The clip is thrilling ... but that's it for now because the full segment's for the next season -- set to air next year.

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One thing's for sure ... these Jokers have some brass cojones!

Stay safe ... and clean when you're done!

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