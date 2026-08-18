'Impractical Jokers' Mop Outside of Empire State Building in Biggest Stunt Yet

That's the Way the Mop Flops... 1,250 ft in The Air!!!

The stars of "Impractical Jokers" just gave the Empire State Building a shine ... and it's as freaking scary as it is ballsy!

Check out the clip exclusive to TMZ ... James “Murr” Murray lost a challenge ... so Sal Vulcano and Brian “Q” Quinn hoisted him 100 stories up -- dressed as a human mop -- because, ya know, NYC is dirty.

The clip is thrilling ... but that's it for now because the full segment's for the next season -- set to air next year.

One thing's for sure ... these Jokers have some brass cojones!