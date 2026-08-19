Oklahoma Senate Candidate Barry Christian Was Intoxicated During Suicide

Oklahoma State Senate candidate Barry Christian was intoxicated when he died by suicide ... at least according to the medical examiner.

According to the autopsy report, obtained by TMZ, Christian had an approximately 0.14% BAC -- which is nearly double the legal blood alcohol concentration of limit .08%.

Play video content Video: Oklahoma Senate Candidate Barry Christian Found Dead KOCO-TV

As we previously reported, Christian was found dead in April inside his 2024 Ram pickup truck at the Sandy Sanders Wildlife Management Area in Beckham County, Oklahoma ... and the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide.

The autopsy reveals he shot himself on the left side of the head, just above the ear.

He was reported missing April 29 -- one day after he was last seen in Sayre, Oklahoma.

Christian was running in the Republican primary for Oklahoma State Senate District 38 at the time of his death.

He was 54.