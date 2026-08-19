Golfer Bryson DeChambeau Is Dating Model Mikayla Demaiter

Bryson DeChambeau hit a hole-in-one with his new girlfriend ... because he and smoking hot model Mikayla Demaiter are an item.

TMZ has confirmed the stars are officially dating ... after Us Weekly first reported the pairing.

A source told Us Weekly the two are pretty private about relationships, so don't expect many updates ... but the source did say the pair are very happy.

ICYMI ... rumors about the coupling gained steam earlier this month when she was spotted at a LIV Golf tournament in New York with a guest pass in hand. She also wore a Crushers GC hat -- which is the team Bryson plays for.

Bryson isn't the first celeb Mikayla's dated ... she was previously in a relationship with former NHL star Kurtis Gabriel.

Mikayla -- a former hockey player -- reportedly plans to keep showing up at LIV events for Bryson ... which may include this weekend's tilt near Indianapolis.

We've reached out to the couple for more info ... so far, no word back.