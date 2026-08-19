California Woman Who Disappeared in July Involved Foul Play, Police Believe

A California woman's disappearance after leaving work last month may have involved foul play, police announced Tuesday.

The Fairfield Police Department said in a news release that Chantel Brooks' vanishing potentially involved "foul play" -- but it's unknown how detectives came to that conclusion.

According to the release, investigators are making every effort to find the 36-year-old, executing dozens of search warrants, performing numerous ground sweeps, and conducting aerial searches using drones.

The PD is also working hand-in-hand with the Solano County District Attorney’s Office while following up on leads.

Cops say Brooks went missing just after midnight on July 17 -- and surveillance video captured her leaving work in San Francisco's Tenderloin District.

Over an hour later, police say Brooks was also seen on security footage walking to her vehicle after exiting a CVS store in Fairfield, a city about 45 miles northeast of San Francisco.