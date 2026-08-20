Hayden Panettiere: See The Apartment Complex Where She Died

Play video content Video: Inside the Apartment Complex Where Hayden Panettiere Died BACKGRID

Here's a closer look at the South Carolina apartment complex where Hayden Panettiere was pronounced dead ... from the grounds outside to the hallways within.

Footage shows the exterior of Judson Mill Lofts ... with perfectly manicured lawns, exposed brick, and large glass windows. Inside, you see long hallways with high ceilings and green doors.

To be clear, we don't see inside any of the residences -- or the specific unit where Hayden was found -- but it gives a better sense of the property where first responders rushed to Sunday afternoon after getting a call about Hayden being in cardiac arrest.

As we reported ... Hayden was discovered unresponsive at the complex, and paramedics tried to save her before she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Play video content Video: Hayden Panettiere Reportedly Found Unresponsive by Friend; 911 Call Cited Possible Cardiac Arrest Broadcastify.com

As we first reported ... Hayden's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach, were both at the apartment when Hayden died.

Brian was asleep in the other room, and Zach came in to find her unresponsive on an armchair.

We also reported that a courtesy officer at the complex has surveillance footage showing the three of them coming and going ... which could help cops build a clearer timeline of their movements leading up to her death.