Hayden Panettiere: See The Apartment Complex Where She Died
Hayden Panettiere Inside The Complex Where She Died
Here's a closer look at the South Carolina apartment complex where Hayden Panettiere was pronounced dead ... from the grounds outside to the hallways within.
Footage shows the exterior of Judson Mill Lofts ... with perfectly manicured lawns, exposed brick, and large glass windows. Inside, you see long hallways with high ceilings and green doors.
To be clear, we don't see inside any of the residences -- or the specific unit where Hayden was found -- but it gives a better sense of the property where first responders rushed to Sunday afternoon after getting a call about Hayden being in cardiac arrest.
As we reported ... Hayden was discovered unresponsive at the complex, and paramedics tried to save her before she was pronounced dead at the scene.
As we first reported ... Hayden's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach, were both at the apartment when Hayden died.
Brian was asleep in the other room, and Zach came in to find her unresponsive on an armchair.
We also reported that a courtesy officer at the complex has surveillance footage showing the three of them coming and going ... which could help cops build a clearer timeline of their movements leading up to her death.
Fans have also begun leaving flowers and tributes outside the complex ... including a "Scream" mask honoring Hayden's character, Kirby Reed.