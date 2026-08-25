California Prosecutor Andrew Haden Died by Suicide Inside Federal Office

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Haden died by suicide inside the San Diego federal building where he worked ... TMZ has learned.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office tells TMZ ... Haden hanged himself inside an office at the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building in downtown San Diego.

Haden's body was discovered last Wednesday after San Diego police received a report he was possibly missing. Officers responded to the federal building and found him dead inside an office.

As we reported, police said from the outset they did not suspect foul play, but said the Medical Examiner would determine Haden's official cause and manner of death.

Haden had worked as a federal prosecutor for the Southern District of California since 2010 and twice served as acting U.S. Attorney during leadership transitions in 2023 and 2025. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran who completed two overseas deployments.

Following Haden's death, U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon called it "one of the darkest days in our office's history," while remembering Haden as "a beacon of light."