Two People Killed In Popular Mexican Bull-Running Festival

A Mexican bull-running festival turned deadly over the weekend ... with two people killed and 11 others injured as raging bulls tore through the streets.

Video circulating online shows one man being relentlessly trampled by a bull ... and in another clip, a bull roughs up a woman, throwing her onto her back.

En México 🇲🇽 mujer queda desfigurada y un hombre de 29 años muere, 2 en condiciones críticas y varios heridos.



Esto fue en la HUAMANTLADA 2026 en TLAXCALA.



Ellos mismos se lo buscaron - ya dejen de joder y abusar de los toros. 🐂🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/CvLYhmkYi8 @Resilient_Eagle

The man had to be dragged from the street ... and the woman somehow managed to escape on foot.

21 bulls were released in the streets ... and the powerful animals killed 29-year-old Juan Manuel Filomeno Herrera and another man.

The horrifying incidents took place during the annual Huamantlada Festival in Tlaxcala, which is said to be the biggest bull-running event in the world.

The festival reportedly started in 1954 and was styled after the famous running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain.

It's the first time in years that people have died at Huamantlada.