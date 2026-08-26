CoolKicks LA Owner Claims He Wasn't Charged In Stolen Sneaker Bust

CoolKicks LA owner Adeel Shams is taking to the internet to clear his name in the stolen sneaker raid at his store last October.

Adeel posted a lengthy video Wednesday, explaining no criminal charges were filed against him or CoolKicks in the incident.

While Adeel and other employees were detained during the bust, he was later released with no charges and he was never arrested ... nor was he named in the indictment.

It turns out 6 Nike employees had been indicted for their involvement in the alleged theft ring ... and CoolKicks co-founder Bereket Abraham was also named.

CoolKicks tells TMZ ... Bereket is innocent until proven guilty, but the company has parted ways with him following the indictment.