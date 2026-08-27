Mama June's Daughter Jessica Shannon Officially Divorced

Mama June's daughter Jessica Shannon is officially single again ... a judge has finalized her divorce from estranged wife Shyann McCant ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, a Georgia judge signed off on the final judgment and decree Thursday, ending Jessica and Shyann's marriage for good.

The order says the marriage is dissolved, the two are now legally separate people, and each is free to remarry. It also restores Jessica's maiden name ... Jessica Louise Shannon.

The pair reached a settlement agreement in July, which was incorporated into the final divorce order. The judge also ordered both women not to harass one another.

As we reported, Jessica filed for divorce in July, listing June 1 as their date of separation and saying the marriage was "irretrievably broken."

The exes married in September 2025 and later filmed another ceremony for WE tv's "Mama June: Family Crisis."

TMZ broke the story when the couple split in June ... and it didn't take long for things to get messy ... the following month, Mama June publicly accused Shyann of cheating on Jessica with a woman named Mackenzie.