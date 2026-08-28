Big Brother 1,000th Episode: Former Houseguests Upset with Audience Snubs

Big Brother is celebrating the iconic franchise's 1,000th episode ... but that doesn't mean all of the former houseguests are happy ... far from it.

Here's the deal… Big Brother aired its 1,000th episode live Thursday night, and the audience was filled to the brim with past houseguests and icons from the show's previous 28 seasons.

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Not everyone made the cut ... in a separate sound stage somewhere on the Radford lot in Studio City, there were other former houseguests who weren't lucky enough to make it to the main stage for the show ... and they're pissed over their snubs!!!

A photo shared on X showed a large number of former contestants sitting in an empty sound stage, watching the show on four small TVs. Hardly glamorous.

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Former houseguest Alex Ow posted a video on social media saying "We're here in the warehouse ... doing nothing. CBS got us again!" Alex is clearly upset that she was forced to watch from this overflow room.

It's unclear whether the folks on the soundstage knew they wouldn't be in the audience for the actual show, but based on the reactions online, it doesn't appear they did.

Infamous former houseguest Evel Dick also chimed in on the controversy, saying on X "What a huge f*** you to the HGs they don't give a f*** about putting on TV."

No word on how CBS chose who would be in the audience and who wouldn't, but the faces we saw on TV did make sense, as icons like Taylor Hale, Rachel Reilly, Dan Gheesling, and Janelle Pierzina were front and center for the historic night.