'Big Brother' Star Autumn Daly Gets Theft-Related Case Dismissed

Autumn Daly is no longer facing criminal charges for violating the terms of her supervised release stemming from a theft case ... because prosecutors decided to drop the case ... TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... Autumn pleaded guilty in 2022 to first-degree theft and was ordered to pay $175K in restitution as part of her supervised release. Prosecutors later alleged she failed to make required payments and complete several other court-ordered requirements, leading to her February 2025 arrest.

But according to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a Texas judge has now signed off on dismissing the case after prosecutors said new information came to light regarding the alleged victim.

The filing does not provide any additional details about what that information was, but it apparently was enough to undermine the prosecutors' confidence about being able to get a conviction in the case.

Autumn appeared on Season 2 of CBS' hit reality show "Big Brother" in 2001.