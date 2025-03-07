'Big Brother' Contestant Autumn Daly Arrested in Texas, Again
'Big Brother' Autumn Daly Arrested Again
A "Big Brother 2" contestant found herself back in the slammer ... less than a year after being taken into custody for property theft.
According to court docs obtained by TMZ ... Autumn Daly -- who was on the hit reality series in 2001 -- was arrested by Denton County sheriff's deputies in Texas on February 6 over several violations of her community watch agreement.
The 10-year agreement was set in July 2022, when Autumn pled guilty to first-degree theft. One of the rules to keep herself out of jail? Don't break the law.
As we previously reported ... the one-time reality show contestant got caught stealing between $30,000 and $150,000 from an individual in December 2023, which got her arrested. Our court documents show she was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $175,000, with a chunk of it -- $30,000 -- to be paid on the date of her plea.
It looks like times got tough for Autumn again in 2024 ... because she missed several monthly restitution payments -- skipping out on her $1,488 installments between June and November of 2024.
She also failed to pay a monthly $60 supervision fee between April and November last year.
The list of issues goes on ... she didn't complete her 240 hours of community service mandate and failed to complete a drug/alcohol evaluation, plus a Moral Reconation Therapy Course.
All of this together contributed to her most recent arrest ... but despite missing some hefty payments, Autumn was able to satisfy a $20,000 surety bond and was released on Feb. 28.
Autumn told us ... "This was simply a rebook on the same charge, not anything new."
We've reached out to her attorney ... so far, no word back.
So far, her next court appearance is set for April ... assuming she stays out of trouble until then.