'Big Brother' Contestant Autumn Daly Arrested in Texas, Again

A "Big Brother 2" contestant found herself back in the slammer ... less than a year after being taken into custody for property theft.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ ... Autumn Daly -- who was on the hit reality series in 2001 -- was arrested by Denton County sheriff's deputies in Texas on February 6 over several violations of her community watch agreement.

The 10-year agreement was set in July 2022, when Autumn pled guilty to first-degree theft. One of the rules to keep herself out of jail? Don't break the law.

As we previously reported ... the one-time reality show contestant got caught stealing between $30,000 and $150,000 from an individual in December 2023, which got her arrested. Our court documents show she was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $175,000, with a chunk of it -- $30,000 -- to be paid on the date of her plea.

It looks like times got tough for Autumn again in 2024 ... because she missed several monthly restitution payments -- skipping out on her $1,488 installments between June and November of 2024.

She also failed to pay a monthly $60 supervision fee between April and November last year.

The list of issues goes on ... she didn't complete her 240 hours of community service mandate and failed to complete a drug/alcohol evaluation, plus a Moral Reconation Therapy Course.

All of this together contributed to her most recent arrest ... but despite missing some hefty payments, Autumn was able to satisfy a $20,000 surety bond and was released on Feb. 28.

Autumn told us ... "This was simply a rebook on the same charge, not anything new."

We've reached out to her attorney ... so far, no word back.