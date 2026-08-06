'Big Brother' Housemate Lyric Medeiros Admits to Urinating in House Shower

'I Pee in The House Shower and Don't Feel Bad!'

"Big Brother 28" housemate Lyric Medeiros has no shame after admitting she urinates in the shower.

Lyric's unsanitary confession to fellow housemate Mallory Aurichio was caught on the show's live feeds Wednesday ... and it's not like it was a one-time thing -- she said she's peed every single time she's showered at the house.

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She bluntly added ... "And I don't feel bad about it -- not even a little bit."

Mallory didn't confess to doing the deed ... but she supported Lyric, telling her she wouldn't feel bad, either.

The conversation sparked a heavy debate online ... with some viewers absolutely disgusted, while others defended her and admitted to urinating in the shower themselves.

Around the same time the admission ignited such reactions, "Big Brother" posted a video showing houseguest Taylor Brown deep-cleaning the shower because "everybody in the house is disgusting."

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It's unclear if she knew about Lyric's tendency to urinate in the communal shower ... but at least someone's cleaning up!