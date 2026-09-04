Shia LaBeouf's Alleged Stalker Pleads Guilty, Ordered Not To Contact Actor But Avoids Jail Time

Shia LaBeouf may be able to rest a little easier ... the woman who had a weird confrontation with him in a parking lot just pleaded guilty to stalking and has been ordered not to come near the actor as part of her sentence ... but she did avoid jail ... TMZ has learned.

Court docs, obtained by TMZ, show Alyssa Couture, who was arrested on July 13 in Louisiana after following Shia to a bank parking lot, pleaded guilty to stalking at the recent hearing.

The judge ordered Alyssa to serve one year in jail but suspended the sentence in favor of giving her a year of probation. Alyssa will also have to enroll in and complete a mental health program and stay far away from Shia.

As TMZ first reported, Shia confronted Alyssa in the parking lot, where he was with his girlfriend. Sources told TMZ Alyssa claimed she was at the bank to close the “demon portal.”

Alyssa told officers that Shia was a clone and that the real Shia’s DNA and her DNA were mixed to make the clone.

Sources told TMZ that Alyssa had multiple conversations with the police, one where she claimed she was Shia’s wife. She said she was in Louisiana trying to find Shia’s clone, which she felt was being sex trafficked.