D4vd's Hollywood Hills Rental Up for Grabs

On The Market for Nearly 16k A Month!

The Los Angeles home D4vd was renting when he was arrested for murder is now up for grabs ... TMZ has learned.

According to property records obtained by TMZ, the furnished Hollywood Hills home above the Sunset Strip hit the market Saturday for $15,950 a month.

The 3,153-square-foot property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a pool, spa, cabana, and a steam shower in the primary bathroom. The recently updated home also has new flooring, high-end Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, and marble countertops.

The listing touts the home's privacy and proximity to the Chateau Marmont Hotel and Sunset Blvd.

Play video content Video: D4vd Arrest Video Shows Heavy Police Presence TMZ.com

As we reported ... D4vd was taken into custody by heavily armed officers at the home in April in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. Her body was found decomposing in a Tesla registered to the singer in September 2025.