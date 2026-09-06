D4vd Death Penalty Backed by Celeste Rivas' Family If Convicted

The family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez wants prosecutors to go all the way if D4vd is convicted of murdering the 14-year-old ... reportedly backing the death penalty on the eve of what would've been Celeste's 16th birthday.

Celeste's family supports capital punishment in the case against the singer, according to the New York Post ... telling the outlet, "If the death penalty were activated, it would be perfect for this kind of human being," whom they described as "devoid of feelings" and "without conscience."

The family added the decision ultimately isn't theirs ... saying, "That's not in our hands, but rather in God's, and the California justice system."

Play video content Video: Los Angeles District Attorney Speaks After D4VD's Arraignment

As TMZ previously reported ... District Attorney Nathan Hochman said last week the death penalty remains on the table, though his office has not made a final decision on whether or not to pursue it.

D4vd -- real name David Anthony Burke -- is eligible for the death penalty because he's charged with first-degree murder with special circumstances. Prosecutors allege he killed Celeste after she threatened to expose their illegal sexual relationship and derail his music career.

Prosecutors say D4vd killed Celeste in April 2025, dismembered her body and placed her remains in bags that were later discovered inside his Tesla at a Hollywood impound lot.

A judge ordered D4vd to stand trial in July after a five-day preliminary hearing, and he pleaded not guilty again last week after his private attorneys withdrew and a public defender took over his case.