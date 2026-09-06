Elderly Woman Arrested for Murder in California After Police Receive Cryptic 911 Call

'Unknown Trouble' Call Leads To Her Arrest For Murder

Vicky Kim, an elderly California woman found herself behind bars -- arrested for murder! -- after police responded to a call for "unknown trouble" and then found a person dead, according to authorities.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said deputies received the cryptic call Friday morning for "unknown trouble" in Palm Desert, California.

When the deputies arrived, they discovered a victim suffering from "traumatic injuries consistent with a physical assault,” police said. The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators located 65-year-old Vicky nearby and arrested her in connection with the murder. Kim was booked in the Riverside County jail, where she posed for a smiling mugshot.