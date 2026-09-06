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Lana Rhoades Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 30th Birthday!

Lana Rhoades Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 30th Birthday!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Lana Rhoades Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Lana Rhoades Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Lana Rhoades just hit the big 3-0 ... and it feels like there's really only one way to celebrate such a major milestone!

That's right ... it's time for some birthday hot shots! And from an ex-adult actress, you know there are a ton of good ones to choose from!

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Like these abs?! Insane, actually.

But that's just the beginning! If you wanna see some seriously steamy snaps -- and send Lana your love -- check out our gallery!

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