Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family Remembers Her on 16th Birthday

Celeste Rivas Hernandez's family is remembering her on what would have been her 16th birthday ... sharing an emotional message about the daughter and sister they say they will never stop missing.

The family tells TMZ, through their attorney Patrick Steinfeld, "Today we are experiencing so many emotions" ... describing how they're praying and singing "Happy Birthday" while reliving unforgettable memories of Celeste.

They say these are feelings only a mother, father, and siblings can truly understand ... adding that they're carrying the day with a heavy heart.

The family says they'll "always remember every moment and every good time" they shared with Celeste, whom they affectionately called "Celestita."

Her 16th birthday comes as the investigation into her death continues, almost a year after her body was discovered in singer D4vd's front trunk of his Tesla. D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, is going to stand trial after a judge determined there was enough evidence during the preliminary hearing.

As we previously reported, Burke has pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder in connection with Celeste's death. His original defense team, including powerhouse attorney Blair Berk, recently withdrew ... he's now being represented by a public defender. A trial date has not yet been set.