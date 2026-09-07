Johnny Cash's Daughter Rosanne Cash Postpones Shows After Medical Emergency

Rosanne Cash, the eldest daughter of Johnny Cash, is hitting pause on the road after an unexpected medical emergency ... forcing her to postpone several upcoming shows.

The 71-year-old singer's management team announced Monday she's recovering under doctors' supervision and has been told to temporarily stop traveling and performing.

Cash was scheduled to perform this month in Sheridan, Wyoming, and Billings and Bozeman, Montana ... but all three shows are being postponed, with new dates still TBD.

Her team didn't say what caused the medical emergency, only that the Grammy-winning musician "deeply regrets" the postponements and hopes to reschedule.

For now, she's still expected back onstage Sept. 19 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, before heading overseas for a string of European dates in October.