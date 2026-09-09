Beloved Los Angeles Coyote Euthanized After Vets Discover She Was Shot In Face

Put Down After Being Shot in Face

A beloved Los Angeles-area coyote named Wendy survived being shot in the face ... but the damage was so horrific that vets ultimately had to put her down.

The 3-year-old coyote had become a familiar sight around Studio City, where locals noticed a huge growth on the side of her face and wildlife rescuers spent weeks trying to catch her.

Once they finally did, vets discovered the awful truth ... Wendy had been shot with a pellet gun, and two pellets were still lodged in her head.

Even worse, the wound had caused a massive infection that destroyed part of her upper jaw.

Rescuers hoped they could treat Wendy and release her back into the wild ... but vets determined the damage was too severe, and she'd never be able to eat normally or survive on her own again.

So after she toughed it out with the injury for more than a year, Wendy was euthanized.