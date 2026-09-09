Whoopi Goldberg Scolds 'The View' Audience for Booing Ted Cruz

Play video content Video: Whoopi Goldberg Reprimands ‘The View’ Audience For Booing Ted Cruz ABC

Whoopi Goldberg heard the boos raining down at the mere mention of Sen. Ted Cruz ... and told "The View" audience to swallow 'em.

The crowd made its feelings known Wednesday when Whoopi brought up the Republican midterm convention in Texas and noted Cruz would be appearing on the show.

That's when the groans and boos started ... and Whoopi immediately cut them off with an "Ah-ah, no, no."

She reminded the audience Barbara Walters created "The View" as a place where people with different viewpoints could come and have a conversation -- even when the hosts don't exactly see eye to eye with them.

"We don't agree with them always. We don't gel with them always, but we are respectful," Whoopi told the crowd ... adding she expected the same from them.

And for anyone still having trouble keeping their Cruz reaction bottled up ... Whoopi compared it to a burp, telling them sometimes you've gotta "swallow it back down."