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Whoopi Goldberg Scolds 'The View' Audience for Booing Ted Cruz

Whoopi Goldberg No Booing Ted Cruz on My Watch!!!

By TMZ Staff
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NOT JUST OUR POINT OF VIEW!!
Video: Whoopi Goldberg Reprimands ‘The View’ Audience For Booing Ted Cruz
ABC

Whoopi Goldberg heard the boos raining down at the mere mention of Sen. Ted Cruz ... and told "The View" audience to swallow 'em.

The crowd made its feelings known Wednesday when Whoopi brought up the Republican midterm convention in Texas and noted Cruz would be appearing on the show.

whoopi goldberg the view abc 1
ABC

That's when the groans and boos started ... and Whoopi immediately cut them off with an "Ah-ah, no, no."

She reminded the audience Barbara Walters created "The View" as a place where people with different viewpoints could come and have a conversation -- even when the hosts don't exactly see eye to eye with them.

"We don't agree with them always. We don't gel with them always, but we are respectful," Whoopi told the crowd ... adding she expected the same from them.

Whoopi Goldberg -- Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Whoopi Goldberg Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

And for anyone still having trouble keeping their Cruz reaction bottled up ... Whoopi compared it to a burp, telling them sometimes you've gotta "swallow it back down."

"The View" just kicked off its 30th season Tuesday, with Whoopi back moderating alongside Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.

And just one day in ... Whoopi's already doing crowd control.

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