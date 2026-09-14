John Calipari Reveals Which NBA Star Should Run for Office

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John Calipari already knows which NBA star he'd send from the hardwood to Capitol Hill ... and he's picking and rolling with Stephen Curry.

Our intrepid producer Jacob caught up with Coach Cal on Monday and asked which NBA player he'd like to see run for office, and he didn't hesitate -- Steph.

The legendary basketball mind, who has led six NCAA teams to the Final Four and coached in the NBA, says Curry would be a natural because he cares about people, is bright and energetic, and isn't shy about standing behind what he believes.

As for which office Chef Curry should chase ... Cal says that's completely up to him -- mayor, senator, even POTUS.

And if Steph ever does make it all the way to the White House, Coach Cal says he's already got one job in mind for himself ... check it out.

Funny enough, politics isn't completely out of left field for Steph.

The Warriors superstar said in 2024 he wouldn't rule out getting into politics after basketball, though he pumped the brakes on the idea of a near-term presidential run.