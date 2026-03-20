Steph Curry Sits Front Row at Hornets Game to Watch Dad Dell’s No. 30 Hit Rafters

Honors the Man Behind the No. 30

Steph Curry didn’t drop 30 … he watched the original No. 30 go up.

The NBA superstar had the night off Thursday -- but instead of resting up, he pulled up courtside in Charlotte to watch his dad, Dell Curry, get his jersey retired by the Hornets.

And yeah … full-circle doesn’t even begin to cover it.

Steph -- who has become a global icon in the same No. 30 -- sat front row as the man who wore it first in Charlotte saw his number rise into the rafters at Spectrum Center.

Dell, clearly overwhelmed in the moment, fought back tears as he addressed the crowd.

“I’m just a country boy from Grottoes, man,” he said. “I cannot explain how grateful, blessed, fortunate I am to be here in this moment.”

Meanwhile, Steph had a courtside view of the legacy he literally grew up in.

This wasn’t just a quick pop-in either … the whole Curry crew showed up. Seth, Sydel, Dell’s wife Nicki, the grandkids -- it turned into a full family celebration as Charlotte honored one of its most important figures ever.

Afterward, Steph kept it simple: “The originator is in the rafters forever.”

And that’s really what made the night hit.

Before the MVPs, before the championships, before Steph made No. 30 famous worldwide … Dell was doing it first in Charlotte -- building the Hornets from the ground up as their original expansion pick back in 1988.

Dell's résumé speaks for itself … the 1994 Sixth Man of the Year spent 10 seasons with the Hornets. When he left, he was the team’s all-time leader in games played, points, and 3-pointers -- and he still holds the franchise record for games while ranking near the top in scoring and threes.

Now, decades later, the shared family number is officially untouchable in the city where it all started.

Not many jersey retirements come with a sequel.