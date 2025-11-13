Stephen Curry Parting Ways With Under Armour

Stephen Curry is leaving his longtime team -- not the Golden State Warriors ... the NBA superstar is parting ways with Under Armour after more than a decade together.

The news came minutes ago ... with the apparel and shoe company confirming the Curry Brand will go independent after the Curry 13 release next year.

UA founder Kevin Plank addressed the split in a press release ... saying, "It's been an incredible privilege to work with Stephen, who as President of Curry Brand has been much more than an ambassador – he's become a thoughtful and strategic business leader."

"Together with our teammates, he helped build something rare: a brand with credibility, community impact, and product that performs at the highest level. For Under Armour, this moment is about discipline and focus on the core UA brand during a critical stage of our turnaround. And for Stephen, it's the right moment to let what we created evolve on his terms. We'll always be grateful for what he's brought to the UA team."

Curry launched his own brand through UA in 2020 ... and not only did they work together on kicks and apparel, but also helping the youth and communities as well.

Steph spoke on the move, too ... saying, "Under Armour believed in me early in my career and gave me the space to build something much bigger and more impactful than a shoe. I'll always be grateful for that."

"Curry Brand was created to change the game for good and over the past 5 years, we successfully changed the game for kids, for communities, and for basketball. What Curry Brand stands for, what I stand for and my commitment to that mission will never change, it's only growing stronger. I'm excited for a future that's focused on aggressive growth with a continued commitment to keep showing up for the next generation."