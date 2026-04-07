Stephen Curry Auctioning Off Over 70 Pairs of Sneakers

Steph Curry has been wearing all sorts of kicks after he broke up with Under Armour -- and he's now auctioning off more than 70 pairs (some game-worn) ... including the Kobe Bryant 6 Protro he wore the day after his sneaker free agency announcement.

TMZ Sports has learned the Golden State Warriors superstar is teaming up with Sotheby's to part with shoes from across his 17-year NBA career ... and several pairs stand out.

Steph's Kobe "Mambacita" kicks he wore after he revealed he was splitting with Under Armour after 12 years are part of the batch.

Curry -- who recently returned after missing 27 games with runner's knee -- also signed the used Kobe sneaks.

There's more -- Curry's Nike Kobe 4 Protro “CHBL" are for the taking ... which were worn when he surpassed Michael Jordan's record for most 40+ points per game by a player over 30.

We're told the collection also includes worn and signed Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" kicks from the Warriors vs. Jazz matchup, game-worn and signed custom Nike Sabrina 3 paying tribute to the WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu, and a signed AE 1 Low "Gold Medal" PE.

The auction will also feature the On THE ROGER Pro Fire that Curry wore during pre-game warm-ups ... making it the first time the brand appeared on an NBA court.

The auction officially opens on April 13 ... and we're told proceeds will benefit the Eat. Learn. Play Foundation, created by Curry and his wife, Ayesha.

Curry fans, you’ve got 70 pairs to choose from -- and it’s all for a good cause.