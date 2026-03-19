Steph Curry's Arm Yanked By Celtics Fan During Game, Caught on Video

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Steph Curry's stroll to the tunnel at the Warriors vs. Celtics game got derailed ... when an overzealous fan crossed the line and yanked at the NBA superstar's arm -- a wild moment that was caught on video.

The shocking interaction went down at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts ... when the Warriors -- who played without Curry due to a knee injury -- faced the Celtics on Wednesday evening.

In the clip, Curry is making his way toward the locker rooms as fans gather with their phones and hands out, hoping for a quick interaction with the four-time NBA champion ... but the first one to reach him ruined it for everyone.

You can see the fan's hand grab Curry's left arm, yanking him back ... and from his stunned expression, Steph was completely caught off guard, even seeming to mouth the word "Whoa" before he kept it moving.

Security immediately jumped into action ... and the fan who filmed the incident said the person who latched onto Curry was "ushered out" of their seat.

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Overzealous fan incidents aren't new in the NBA ... LeBron James actually shoved a guy who rushed towards him on the bench during a game in 2024.

Crypto.com Arena security gave him the boot as well.