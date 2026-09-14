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Meg Stalter Paints Herself Gold, Dresses Up Like Trophy for 2026 Emmys

Meg Stalter I'm Manifesting an Emmy!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Megan Stalter's 2026 Golden Emmy Look, Literally!
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Golden Girl! Launch Gallery
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They say dress for the part you want and Meg Stalter's taking it literally ... dressing like an Emmys trophy as she hit the awards show red carpet.

Meg pulled out all the stops ... covering herself head to toe in gold paint and donning a massive pair of gilded wings.

78th Primetime Emmy Awards: All The Best Of The Arrivals
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The comedy queen is nominated for her first Emmy tonight ... she's up for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her role as Kayla Schaeffer in "Hacks."

The HBO series is one of the most-nominated shows this year, earning a whopping 24 nods ... trailing "The Pitt" by just one.

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