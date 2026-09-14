Meg Stalter Paints Herself Gold, Dresses Up Like Trophy for 2026 Emmys

They say dress for the part you want and Meg Stalter's taking it literally ... dressing like an Emmys trophy as she hit the awards show red carpet.

Meg pulled out all the stops ... covering herself head to toe in gold paint and donning a massive pair of gilded wings.

The comedy queen is nominated for her first Emmy tonight ... she's up for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her role as Kayla Schaeffer in "Hacks."