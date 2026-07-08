78th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announced

The 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are fast approaching ... and now we're finding out who will be sweating it out on the special night.

Actor Jeff Hiller of "Somebody Somewhere" fame and "The Bear" star Liza Colón-Zayas hosted the nominations special, which kicked off Wednesday morning.

Hit shows like "The Pitt," "Hacks," and "The Bear" were just a few of the hit programs nominated for gold ... while actors like Steve Carell, Chase Infiniti, and Zendaya snagged nominations of their own.

Worth noting -- "Euphoria", which Zendaya got a nomination for, is not up for best drama series.

The 78th Emmy Awards are set to take place on September 14, 2026, at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater. "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay will host the event.