'The Bear's Cast Loves Working on the Show

'The bear's cast on their favorite parts of the show

"The Bear" quickly made its way from the small screen into the hearts and minds of viewers following its debut in 2022.

And part of the show's secret recipe has proven to be its stellar cast, who've taken home plenty of awards for their work on the FX on Hulu series.

We're going to check out what the stars of the show have to say about what makes working on the hit show so special for them.

Jeremy Allen White Enjoys The Culinary Aspect Of The Show

Leading the cast of the show as beleaguered chef Carmen Berzatto is Jeremy Allen White, who's spoken openly about his fondness for interacting with actual members of the food industry through his work in the show.​

The performer spoke to Esquire and remarked that working on the program has afforded him an "accessibility to restaurants and chefs" that was previously unattainable.

The "Shameless" Star also noted that the cast and crew of the program had shared "great dinners" while working on the comedy-drama series.

White did point out, however, that his role as a chef on the small screen didn't necessarily translate to mastering the art of cooking when he stepped away from the cameras.

Ayo Edebiri Valued Being In Front Of And Behind The Camera

Supporting White is Ayo Edebiri, whose portrayal of sous-chef Sydney Adamu has earned her a Primetime Emmy Award for her work on the show.

Being involved with "The Bear" has also afforded the actress the opportunity to step behind the camera, and she received much praise for her direction of the season 3 episode "Napkins."

Edebiri discussed her directing experience during a sit-down with the BBC, and she stated that she had a "total blast" leading the crew of the show.

She added that directing the episode gave her a newfound sense of "appreciation for the sheer amount of effort it takes to make television."

Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thrives On The Controlled Chaos

Also headlining the program is Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who has portrayed the prickly manager and maitre d'hôtel Richard Jerimovich ever since the show's inception.

The "Girls" actor admitted that he particularly enjoyed scenes that contained a "certain amount of danger and risk" during an interview with Mr. Porter, where he stated that he thrived on the "chaotic" energy of the show.

The performer did point out that in contrast to the constant conflict featured on the program, his experience on set had been nothing but pleasant.

Moss-Bachrach remarked that the show's cast felt "valued and taken care of" by its crew and that the program's set felt "different" from other projects he had completed in the past.

Lionel Boyce Values The Show's Emotional Honesty

Lionel Boyce has made his way into the hearts of fans as pastry chef Marcus Brooks, and he's cited the show's relatability and honesty as one of his favorite aspects of the program.

The actor expressed that those qualities have become the "engine" of the program when speaking with NPR and noted that there were "so many entry points" to the show.

He went on to praise the show's writing staff for ensuring that the series' dialogue remained both dynamic and down-to-earth.

Boyce also remarked that he felt as if every one of the show's viewers "has someone they can connect to" on the program.

Liza Colon-Zayas Loves Exploring Her Character's Depth

Liza Colon-Zayas has portrayed line cook Tina Marrero through all of the show's seasons, and she spoke at length about identifying with her character during an interview with Elle.

The actress stated that working on the "Napkins" episode felt like "a dream come true," as she was able to shed more light on the background of her character through her work on screen.

She went on to state that she hoped to bring more understanding to the issues faced by working mothers, as well as people in the food industry, while portraying her character.