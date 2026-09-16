Matthew Lillard Feels Ashamed for Not Backing Out of 'Scream 7' After Melissa Barrera Firing

I Feel Bad About Going Back to 'Scream 7' ...

Matthew Lillard says he "blew it" by going back to "Scream 7" after Melissa Barrera was fired from the franchise for her pro-Palestine stance.

During a Q&A for a "Scream" 30th anniversary screening, Lillard was asked about speaking out about politics as a celebrity.

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The actor admitted that some things are easy for him -- like advocating for trans people and the LGBTQ community, as a father of queer kids.

But the actor admits he's "embarrassed" about returning to the 'Scream' series after Melissa was sacked.

He told the crowd ... "I feel bad about that. I feel shame about that. Because in that moment I was so excited to go back."

Lillard continued ... "I didn't really think about Melissa and the journey. And I didn't say no."

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