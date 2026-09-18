Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Steps Out With Comedian Mary Beth Barone in NYC

Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn is stepping out with another woman ... taking a late-night stroll with comedian Mary Beth Barone in New York City.

The actor and Mary Beth were spotted Thursday night walking across the Williamsburg Bridge before hitting a few local bars ... staying close as they made their way around town.

Play video content Video: Joe Alwyn and Mary Beth Barone Step Out Together in NYC TheImageDirect.com

Joe kept things casual in a black T-shirt, baggy jeans, and a cap ... while Mary Beth wore a black mini dress with bright blue boots.

The two appeared relaxed and comfortable together as they made their way around the city.

The duo stepping out is notable because Joe was most recently linked to actress Sarah Pidgeon ... though there's been no word on whether the two split.

Unclear if this was Joe and the comic's first time hanging out.

As TMZ previously reported ... Joe and Sarah were linked earlier this summer after being spotted together on multiple occasions in New York and London.