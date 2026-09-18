Michael Strahan Details Stripping for 'Magic Mike XXL': 'I Think Guys Were Jealous'

Michael Strahan is revealing the bare truth of his stripped-down cameo in "Magic Mike XXL" ... and he says it was scary but exhilarating.

In a sit-down with Playboy, the 'GMA' host talked about being "nervous" ahead of filming his big moment in the 2015 movie but powering through the first take.

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Michael added, "I think guys were jealous. Most of them were trying to act like they didn’t see it. I know they saw it."

"But they couldn’t hate because the abs were popping, the biceps were rippling. But I remember being so nervous," he said. "I take off the robe, and I felt so exposed, and I’m generally a pretty quiet and shy person."

He said ... "I go and I did it, and they're like, 'You want to do it again?' I felt good. I was like, 'Man, this stripping ain't bad.'"

Wearing tassels on his biceps in the scene, the morning news anchor and former NFL star said he "was more scared doing that than anything."

Michael added ... "Good thing I didn't slip on all that baby oil." It must be those football reflexes still working.