D4vd's New Lawyer Making Moves For Jail Sit-Down To Go Over Evidence

D4vd's new attorney is making moves for a face-to-face conversation with Celeste Rivas' alleged murderer, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the public defender recently assigned to D4vd's case asked the judge to facilitate an in-person meeting in a private area of the L.A. jail where the singer is locked up.

The public defender explained that in order to provide D4vd with effective assistance of counsel, he needs to review all the evidence against him, including social media evidence and possibly video evidence.

The judge signed off on the request a day later.

The lawyer said he needs to bring his laptop to go over things with D4vd as he stands accused of murdering his girlfriend, Celeste.