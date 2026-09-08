D4vd: Celeste Rivas' Family Filing Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Singer

Update

11:49 AM PT -- In addition to D4vd, the Rivas family is suing Josh Marshall, D4vd's manager; Colleen Burke, D4vd's mom; and Sheldon Jacques, D4vd's live-in security guard.

D4vd is now facing a fight outside his criminal case ... the family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the singer.

The suit comes exactly one year after Celeste's dismembered remains were discovered in the trunk of D4vd's Tesla on September 8, 2025.

D4vd -- whose real name is David Anthony Burke -- is already charged with murdering the 14-year-old ... along with lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and mutilating a body. He's pleaded not guilty.

The new lawsuit takes aim at several people and entities tied to the singer, including Mogul Vision, which the family says leased his Los Angeles residence and helped arrange for Jacques to work as his live-in security guard.

According to the suit, D4vd arranged in early 2024 for Celeste to be transported to and from his home during a period when she repeatedly left her family's house. The family alleges D4vd enlisted Jacques to help remove Celeste from her home and bring her to his Hollywood Hills residence.

The suit also alleges the people and companies around D4vd knew or should have known about his alleged sexual exploitation of Celeste ... and failed to protect her, supervise him or stop the alleged abuse.

There are 12 causes of action in all -- nine against D4vd -- while the others target his mother, security guard and business managers. The family alleges they knew or should have known about D4vd's alleged sexual exploitation of Celeste and failed to take reasonable steps to protect her or stop the abuse.

As TMZ previously reported ... last week, family attorney Patrick Steinfeld slammed D4vd's claims that he is broke. TMZ obtained real estate records showing D4vd’s dad, Dawud Burke, sold a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,819-square-foot home in Houston, Texas, for $229,000 in early July.

Worth noting, in October 2025 D4vd transferred two of his Texas homes to his mother.

D4vd has since changed lawyers and is now represented by a public defender.

So the question is ... what will the family get if he's broke?

The lawsuit also comes just days after Celeste's family said they would support the death penalty if D4vd is convicted ... describing him as a person "without conscience."

A judge ordered D4vd to stand trial in July after a five-day preliminary hearing, and prosecutors have said the death penalty remains on the table.