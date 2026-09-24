Self-Described 'MILF' Minnesota Mayor Sued by Own Police Chief

The mayor of St. Paul, Minnesota, allegedly branded herself a "MILF," made cracks about the size of her police chief's penis, framed doctored pics emphasizing his bulge, and twice put her hand high on his thigh ... and now he's suing her for sexual harassment.

Police Chief Axel Henry filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Mayor Kaohly Her and the city, accusing the mayor of sexual harassment, battery, and retaliation.

The "MILF" moment allegedly came at a February police academy graduation, when the mayor spotted an "MFF" ribbon on Henry's uniform -- short for Mobile Field Force.

She allegedly said ... "Oh, I thought it said MILF so maybe I could get one" ... but Henry apparently wasn't amused, giving her a hard pass and walking away.

Henry says the raunchy behavior didn't stop there ... he alleges the mayor made sexual innuendos about his penis and photoshopped his face and those of other officers onto shirtless bodybuilders and UFC fighters with "prominent bulges" in their compression shorts.

The mayor also allegedly printed the images, put them in gold frames, and placed them in Henry's office.

Henry claims the mayor twice put her hand on his upper thigh beneath a conference-room table during a budget meeting -- allegedly moving closer to his groin the second time.

He further accuses the mayor of calling officers "beefy," making orgasm-like noises while working out near cops and sending staff a "Weiner Wednesday" meme.

Henry says the city retaliated after he complained by sidelining him from personnel decisions ... withholding records and publicly minimizing his allegations.

An independent city investigation found the mayor engaged in "offensive and inappropriate behavior," but did not substantiate sexual harassment or retaliation.