Senator Ted Cruz Takes Elevator Down One Floor, Talks College Sports Bill

Play video content Video: Senator Ted Cruz Takes Elevator Down One Floor TMZ DC

Ted Cruz's college athletics bill is being voted on today ... but it seems the senator's not feeling particularly athletic himself -- taking an elevator down just one floor instead of the stairs.

Charlie caught up with the senator from Texas on Capitol Hill while Cruz was on his way to vote on the Protect College Sports Act ... and Cruz quickly disappeared into the elevator.

Don't worry, though ... Charlie sprinted down a flight of stairs like a college athlete with an NIL deal -- and he was actually waiting for Cruz when he emerged from his short ride.

The pair got into a conversation about how many steps the senator aims to get in each day ... Cruz says he's hoping for 10K, even if he doesn't always reach his goal.

A quick jaunt down the stairs here and there could really pad your stats, senator!