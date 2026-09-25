Cardi B Parts Ways with Longtime Management Company

Cardi B has parted ways with her longtime management team ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Cardi and Full Stop Management, the powerhouse firm run by Jeffrey Azoff, son of music mogul Irving Azoff, have amicably gone their separate ways.

Cardi joined Full Stop in November 2022, with Shawn "Tubby" Holiday playing a major role in the superstar's career while at the firm.

Full Stop represents some of the biggest names in music, including Harry Styles, John Mayer and Gwen Stefani.