Jodie Turner-Smith Sued For Allegedly Funding Brother's Sex Parties, She Calls BS

"Queen & Slim" star Jodie Turner-Smith and her brother, Richard Smith, are being sued by three Jane Does who claim Richard pressured them to use drugs and engage in nonconsensual sexual activities ... but the actress says the person who filed the lawsuit is harassing her, and she's calling BS.

The three Does filed the lawsuit against the siblings Thursday, claiming Richard invited each of them to parties ... where they encountered narcotics, firearms, and numerous people engaging in sexual activity.

Jane Does 1 and 3 claim Richard pressured them to use drugs and engage in sexual activity with him -- with Jane Doe 3 even saying he allowed her to stay at his Los Angeles home in exchange for sex. Jane Doe 1 says she later learned the house where the alleged illegal activity occurred was owned by Jodie.

Jane Doe 2 makes similar claims ... though she also alleges she had a conversation with Richard during which he told her Jodie not only knew about Richard's alleged drug operation, but also that she used cocaine with him and helped pay for a new supply of narcotics.

She also claims Richard told her Jodie even gifted him an Audi that "he used to transport packages to USPS that allegedly contained narcotics transported across state lines."

In addition to these alleged admissions, Jane Doe 2 claims Richard also told her he was "more talented than" Jodie ... and made "other statements expressing hostility toward Black women and members of his family."

The three Jane Does are suing Richard for sexual battery, false imprisonment, emotional distress, fraud, and more.

Jodie is being sued specifically for property-related negligence, negligence per se, child endangerment, and aiding & abetting.

A rep for Jodie tells TMZ ... "This is a fictional lawsuit filed by someone who has been harassing Jodie while hiding behind the name Jane Doe. The claims are not true. This is an abuse of the legal system, allowing someone to make up facts and file meritless legal documents."