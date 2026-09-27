Olivia Rodrigo's Dress Disintegrates Off Her Body During Concert
Olivia Rodrigo Dress Disintegrates On Stage But Nor'easter Not to Blame!!!
Olivia Rodrigo's dress fell apart before fans' eyes as water poured down on her from above during an East Coast tour stop ... but it was not the weather's fault.
Despite the fact that a nor'easter has been pummeling the East Coast with flooding and rain ... the wardrobe malfunction was actually planned.
Olivia kicked off her 'Unraveled Tour' at the PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut over the weekend -- and when she took the stage to perform her hit "the cure" her pleated mini dress was literally washed away by artificial rain.
The magical transition revealed a cherry red corset dress right underneath it.
In an Instagram post on Saturday, the singer said she had "been planning this show out in my head for the last year."
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She added that the end result was "a dream come true."
Meanwhile, this weekend's nor'easter -- which led to the cancellation of Ed Sheeran's Boston shows -- has left 1 NYC resident dead and many injured, and caused heavy coastal flooding all along the East Coast ... according to CNN.