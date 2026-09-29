Nancy Guthrie Case: Investigators Looking Into 'New Possible Ransom Note'

Investigators are breathing new life into the Nancy Guthrie case, saying they are looking into the veracity of a “new possible ransom note."

The Pima County Sheriff's Office announced they have recently been made aware of the note, along with social media comments about it ... and they are now probing with the FBI to see if the note is authentic. The contents of the note were not released.

Play video content 2:12AM Video: New Footage Released Showing Potential Suspect at Home of Missing Nancy Guthrie

As you know ... the 84-year-old Guthrie was kidnapped from her home in Tucson, Arizona, in the early morning hours of February 1, 2026. A masked intruder was caught on a doorbell camera lurking at her front door before the abduction ... and the FBI released footage of the suspect.

Guthrie -- the mother of Today Show cohost Savannah Guthrie -- has not been seen since that fateful morning, but one of a couple alleged ransom notes from the suspect or suspects stated she was dead. And the Guthrie family believes that note is genuine and has publicly asked for Nancy's remains to be returned.